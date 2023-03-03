M3F Inc. Decreases Stake in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)

M3F Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,643 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp accounts for about 2.3% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned about 6.33% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFBC remained flat at $39.83 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 332. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $102.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

