M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management cut its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 47.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after buying an additional 290,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,813,000 after buying an additional 247,697 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,391,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 152,388 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,932,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $37.14. 112,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 8.58.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.