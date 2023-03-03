Lynrock Lake LP Has $16.95 Million Holdings in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,746,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 262,512 shares during the quarter. Sequans Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lynrock Lake LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lynrock Lake LP owned 9.90% of Sequans Communications worth $16,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 950,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 172,852 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,612,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after buying an additional 265,800 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,533,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SQNS remained flat at $2.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,583. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on SQNS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

Further Reading

