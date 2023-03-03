Lynrock Lake LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,478 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP’s holdings in Yext were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth $113,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 4.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 828,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 33,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Yext by 23.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,498,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 474,897 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $8.35. 802,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,503. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 49.73%. The business had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $139,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,116,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,103,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $139,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,116,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,103,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,409 shares in the company, valued at $499,037.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Yext to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

