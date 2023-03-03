Luxor Capital Group LP Reduces Holdings in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Luxor Capital Group LP decreased its stake in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147,872 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,800,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,731,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,170,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 135,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,762,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 458,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKE traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,698. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

