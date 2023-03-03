Luxor Capital Group LP Makes New Investment in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 0.11% of DHC Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHCA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,281,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition by 4,467.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 657,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 643,258 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,229,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in DHC Acquisition by 42.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,236,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 298.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 349,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 261,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHCA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.17. 3,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,220. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

