Luxor Capital Group LP Buys 104,193 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 2,091.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,193 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for about 0.5% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.45% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,362 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,148,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 446,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after buying an additional 83,128 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 23.8% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 295,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after buying an additional 56,792 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $194.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95 and a beta of 0.89. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $196.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.38 and a 200-day moving average of $165.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $353.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

