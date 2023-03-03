Luxor Capital Group LP Boosts Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,782,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212,020 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent makes up about 1.3% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 0.73% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $41,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,119. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $30.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.