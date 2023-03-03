Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 6,978 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,138,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 162.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 191,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

