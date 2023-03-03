Lumbard & Kellner LLC Reduces Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,408 shares during the quarter. GMS comprises about 1.8% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GMS by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,444,000 after acquiring an additional 163,593 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,526,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of GMS by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GMS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.72. 79,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,655. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

