Lumbard & Kellner LLC Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 3.3% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.7 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,429,129. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

