Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JOE. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 16.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,788,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in St. Joe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 24,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Price Performance

JOE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.24. 42,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,799. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.27.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $5,703,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,382,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at $911,241,548.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

About St. Joe

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.