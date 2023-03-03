LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) PT Lowered to $17.00

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.17.
LSB Industries Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of LXU opened at $14.03 on Monday. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
About LSB Industries
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
