LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) PT Lowered to $17.00

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LXU opened at $14.03 on Monday. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSB Industries

About LSB Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 925.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 88,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 56,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.