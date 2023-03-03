Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.98 on Thursday, hitting $199.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.86. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37. The company has a market capitalization of $123.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

