Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.63 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $14.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.62 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $195.10 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37. The company has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.86.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

