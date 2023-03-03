Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.98. 1,228,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

