Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 1.2% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.67. The stock had a trading volume of 867,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,107. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $3.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

