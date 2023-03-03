Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Buys 1,460 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.27. 3,970,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,761,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

