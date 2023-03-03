Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 3.5% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

