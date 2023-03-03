L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of L’Oréal from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L’Oréal from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L’Oréal from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $366.71.

L’Oréal Price Performance

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $80.44 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.30.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

