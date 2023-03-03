LooksRare (LOOKS) Market Capitalization Achieves $78.47 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $78.47 million and approximately $14.37 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00424947 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,400.24 or 0.28723633 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000246 BTC.

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

