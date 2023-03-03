Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478,702 shares during the period. AON makes up approximately 4.0% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in AON were worth $470,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 16.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AON by 1.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

AON Stock Up 0.3 %

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,025. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.62.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.