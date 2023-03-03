Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has $441.18 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,224,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 719,930 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 3.8% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 0.27% of Oracle worth $441,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 28.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,551. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $238.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.