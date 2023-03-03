Long Focus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,994.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $3,391,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,253,023 shares of company stock valued at $30,750,865. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $26.30. 9,757,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,744,225. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

