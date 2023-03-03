Long Focus Capital Management LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 0.9% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GE traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,498,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,553,725. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.85.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

