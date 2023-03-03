Long Focus Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,970,534 Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,470,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970,534 shares during the quarter. Hyzon Motors accounts for approximately 0.7% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyzon Motors were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYZN. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Stock Up 4.5 %

HYZN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 250,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,510. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Profile

In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 3,769,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $6,446,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,869,414 shares in the company, valued at $259,696,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

