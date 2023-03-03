Long Focus Capital Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,778,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,881,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $176.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

