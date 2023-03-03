Long Focus Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,912,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803,425 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned 4.73% of Quantum worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 8.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 235,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 36.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,364,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 364,915 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 27.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,646,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 54,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,457. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.54. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

About Quantum

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.