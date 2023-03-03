Long Focus Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,058 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,058 shares during the quarter. Peabody Energy comprises about 1.1% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Peabody Energy worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTU traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.41. 1,641,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,770,418. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $21,277,555.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,249,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 21,070 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $545,291.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $21,277,555.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,249,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,770,084 shares of company stock worth $81,073,196 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

