Logos Global Management LP Purchases Shares of 350,000 Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,429,000. Immunocore makes up 2.0% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned about 0.80% of Immunocore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 1,003.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the third quarter worth $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 92.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

IMCR stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $53.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,130. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $69.06.

IMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

