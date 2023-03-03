Logos Global Management LP Has $28.44 Million Stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Logos Global Management LP trimmed its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,971,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the period. ALX Oncology accounts for approximately 3.5% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of ALX Oncology worth $28,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,986,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 427,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 691,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $8,632,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALXO stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,417. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $271.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.76.

ALXO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

