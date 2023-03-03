Logos Global Management LP Buys Shares of 510,000 COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,000. COMPASS Pathways accounts for approximately 0.7% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned 1.20% of COMPASS Pathways at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at $4,169,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 277.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 252,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 138.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPS shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

CMPS stock remained flat at $8.55 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 97,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,892. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.46.

(Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.