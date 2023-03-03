Logan Stone Capital LLC Sells 900 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Logan Stone Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund comprises approximately 1.3% of Logan Stone Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 204,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 57,037 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 81,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $62,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,809,964 shares in the company, valued at $51,131,483. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 175,771 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,563.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,404. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

