Logan Stone Capital LLC Sells 14,950 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Logan Stone Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund makes up 0.9% of Logan Stone Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 31,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $215,706.24. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 269,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,317.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.08. 86,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,012. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

