Logan Stone Capital LLC Sells 14,193 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Logan Stone Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,193 shares during the quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $97,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 20.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $159,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,602. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

