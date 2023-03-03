Logan Stone Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Logan Stone Capital LLC decreased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,762 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,787 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. 52,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,547. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%.

(Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.