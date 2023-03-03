Logan Stone Capital LLC Has $779,000 Stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,574 shares during the quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 33,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,399. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

