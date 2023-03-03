Logan Stone Capital LLC Grows Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 207.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,431 shares during the quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter worth about $612,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 55.1% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 81,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 19.3% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 125,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,390,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SBI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. 16,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

