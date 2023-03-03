Lodge Hill Capital LLC Purchases 2,633 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Monarch Casino & Resort makes up about 3.1% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 0.8 %

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.48. 28,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,193. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.79. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

Further Reading

