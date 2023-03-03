Lodge Hill Capital LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. H&R Block makes up approximately 1.9% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.08% of H&R Block worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,678,000 after buying an additional 751,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 58.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,436,000 after buying an additional 4,690,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

HRB traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.24. 274,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

