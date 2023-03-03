Lodge Hill Capital LLC Has $4.69 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for 1.7% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 107.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 429 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $203.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.94.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

