Lodge Hill Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for about 4.1% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,963,000 after purchasing an additional 261,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,590,000 after purchasing an additional 258,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,789,000 after purchasing an additional 200,352 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:RS traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.02. 337,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,854. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.30. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $263.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,826. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RS. Bank of America began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.