Lodbrok Capital LLP Sells 435,456 Shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO)

Lodbrok Capital LLP cut its holdings in Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,456 shares during the period. Alvotech comprises approximately 2.8% of Lodbrok Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lodbrok Capital LLP’s holdings in Alvotech were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Alvotech during the second quarter worth $110,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Alvotech during the second quarter worth $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter valued at $6,612,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alvotech alerts:

Alvotech Trading Down 0.9 %

ALVO traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.90. 133,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,571. Alvotech has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.