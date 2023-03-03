Lloyd Park LLC Sells 10,157 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Lloyd Park LLC reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 2.1% of Lloyd Park LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded up $3.45 on Friday, reaching $166.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,462. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

