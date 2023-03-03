Lloyd Park LLC Makes New $637,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 14.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 80,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 37.2% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 61,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in PayPal by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 129,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in PayPal by 327.1% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 55,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 36.9% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.51. 4,205,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,411,839. The company has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

