Lloyd Park LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Lloyd Park LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises 1.6% of Lloyd Park LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 23,110,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,940,390. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.