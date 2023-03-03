Lloyd Park LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Lloyd Park LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 10,707,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,408 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,813,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 87.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,106,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 515,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VVR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.04. 330,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.