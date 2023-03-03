Lloyd Park LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lloyd Park LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,058 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 1.4% of Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 46.0% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,994,536 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $211,855,000 after buying an additional 2,517,488 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 39.6% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $13,179,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 346.8% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 90,531 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 129.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of UBER traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,346,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,382,473. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. UBS Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

