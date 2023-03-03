Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 9,100 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,305,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after acquiring an additional 165,933 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,592,000 after acquiring an additional 186,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atkore by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Atkore by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atkore by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,075 shares during the period.

ATKR traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.35. The stock had a trading volume of 150,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $153.63.

In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $713,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $358,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $713,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,775. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

