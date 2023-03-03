Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 59,300 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 59,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $37.21. 4,563,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,267,371. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.